SCCL board approves construction of 643 new quarters for workers

The company has already built 1853 quarters in Bhupalpalli, Kothagudem, RG-3 area and Satthupalli in the first phase.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:46 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited(SCCL) board has approved construction of another 643 new quarters at a cost of Rs 354 crore in Singareni. SCCL C&MD N Sridhar, said that the Board of Directors had approved the construction of 643 new quarters in the second phase as per the promise given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to Singareni employees Atmiya Sammelan in 2018.

The company has already built 1853 quarters in Bhupalpalli, Kothagudem, RG-3 area and Satthupalli in the first phase. In the second phase 209 quarters would be constructed in Corporate Area (Kottagudem), 353 in Rudrampur area of Kottagudem area and 81 quarters in Satthupalli area.

The CMD stated that while 43,000 employees were working in Singareni, 49,919 quarters were available, and as per the directive of the Chief Minister, modern double bedroom quarters were being constructed in place of outdated quarters in the areas where new mines are expanding.

He stated that the company was providing free electricity to the workers, interest payment on the loan of 10 lakh for the construction of their own house, free medical treatment for the parents of the workers, fee reimbursement for the higher education of the workers’ children, and a matching grant which was increased by 10 times.