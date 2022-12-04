Telangana: SECL wins Coal India Inter Company Football Tournament

In the exciting final match between SECL and Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) of West Bengal, SECL won against ECL with 1-0 goal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:28 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

SECL won the Coal India Inter Company Football Tournament in the final match on Sunday in Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: The five-day Coal India Level Football Tournament being organised by SCCL at Prakasam Stadium in Kothagudem concluded on Sunday with South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) of Chhattisgarh winning the title.

In the exciting final match between SECL and Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) of West Bengal SECL won against ECL with 1-0 goal and became the champion of CIL. Sunil Barla of SECL was adjudged as best goal keeper and Bappa Bouri of ECL was the best scorer with 5 goals.

Also Read SCCL gears up to achieve target of 700 lakh tonnes coal

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) director (PAW and OP) S Chandrasekhar along with GM (personnel welfare) K Basavaiah attended the closing ceremony and presented trophies to winning and running teams as well as the best players.

Speaking on the occasion the director said he was happy as the Singareni management organised Coal India level tournament successfully. Coincidentally FIFA World Cup was also going on when CIL football was held and the people in Kothagudem enjoyed the tournament.

Chandrashekhar said that Coal India was a maharatna company and has produced 700 million with a growth rate of 17 percent. SCCL was the only coal company in South India and was playing an important role in the country’s progress.

SCCL was paying attention to the welfare of workers and promoting sports, he said while congratulating the teams from Jharkhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Telangana for showing their talent.

For the convenience of the employees and their family members, sports fields, swimming pools, recreation clubs, shuttle courts and gyms have been established in every area of the company,which was spending crores of rupees every year for their maintenance Chandrashekhar informed.

GM (Personnel and IRPM) A Ananda Rao, TBGKS president B Venkatarao, union leader D Seshaiah, GM (civil) Ch Ramesh Babu, DGM (personnel) K Srinivasa Rao and others were present.