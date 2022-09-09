SCCL employee dies as tubs fall on him in Mancherial

Published Date - 04:30 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

Mancherial: In a midnight tragedy, a 55-year old employee of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) accidentally trapped in tubs and died on the spot under SRP 1 underground mine in Srirampur on Thursday night.

The deceased employee was identified as Bandari Rajalingu, a mine car operator at the mine and a native of Srirampur town.

Rajalingu sustained serious injuries when tubs used for shipping coal from the underground to the surface fell on him, resulting in instantaneous death for him. He was rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared that he was brought dead. He was discharging duties at a deepest point of the mine at the time of the mishap. The operator was survived by a wife, two daughters and a son.

Meanwhile, trade unions staged dharna demanding compensation of Rs 1 crore and action against officials of SCCL for failing to take safety measures. Yadagiri Sattaiah, president of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh expressed anger against the state-owned coal giant and attributed negligence of the authorities to the death of the operator.