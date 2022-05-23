SCCL retired employee’s gesture helps Kothagudem residents beat summer heat

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:42 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

SCCL retired employee Chintapalli Durga Rao distributes buttermilk to the people in Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: Spending his post-retirement life in a meaningful manner, a retired SCCL employee here has been quenching the thirst of people and helping them to cope up with hot summer days. 65 year old Chintapalli Durga Rao of Babu Camp area in Kothagudem has been distributing much favoured spiced buttermilk as well as cool mineral water, free of cost, to the locals and travellers every summer.

“I worked for Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) for nearly 37 years. After my retirement I wanted to spend my time in activities that are useful to society. Hence started serving buttermilk and water, during summer, for the past four years” he said. Durga Rao told Telangana Today that he himself prepares buttermilk at his residence using ingredients like lime, mint leaves and coriander leaves to add spice to it. The benefit of drinking spiced buttermilk is it provides a much needed cooling effect on one’s body.

It is a great summer drink and prevents dehydration. In Kothagudem, where day-time temperatures are usually very high in summer, consuming buttermilk keeps the body hydrated. That is why I am serving buttermilk to the people, he noted.

Per day he uses four kilograms of curd to prepare 25 litres of buttermilk and he distributes it along with water from 11.30 am to 1 pm, moving on his two-wheeler, at post office centre, bus stand centre, super bazaar centre and railway station areas.

“The support of my family in my task is immense as it involves expenditure as well as physical labour. Sometimes interested donors donate money for the purpose in memory of their loved ones and I display their names on a banner I carry on my bike” Durga Rao noted.

His grandson G Sai, a 7th class student, accompanies him on his daily work. “I take him with me so that he can learn the significance of charity and serving the needy” he said while TBGKS leader M Somi Reddy felt that at the age of 65, Durga Rao is doing a great service to people.

