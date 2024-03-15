‘SCCL revenue likely to touch Rs 37,000 crore during current fiscal’

Chairman and Managing Director N Balram stated that of the Rs. 37,000 crore the company would be earning Rs.32,500 crore through the sale of coal

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) revenue is likely to touch Rs. 37,000 crore during the financial year 2023-24. This will be 12 percent more than the last financial year(2022-23), which saw a revenue generation of Rs. 33,000 crore.

Chairman and Managing Director N Balram stated that of the Rs. 37,000 crore the company would be earning Rs.32,500 crore through the sale of coal and Rs. 4,500 crore through the sale of electricity generated by the Singareni thermal power station.

The company had set a target of producing 700 lakh tonnes of coal and transporting the same amount of coal in the current financial year, he said, adding that the company had directed its officials to produce 2.45 lakh tonnes of coal per day to achieve the target.

Commenting on the availability of coal for thermal power stations, he said there would be no shortage of coal for any thermal power plant associated with Singareni.