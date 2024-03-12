Govt to fill 1900 vacant posts in Singareni

Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Tuesday announced that around 1900 vacant posts would be filled in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) this year.

Speaking after laying the foundation of Singareni Guest House in the city, Bhatti said notification for 489 posts was already issued and for another 1352 jobs, a notification would be released soon. Commenting on the expansion plans of the Singareni, he said the foundation for a 800 MW super critical plant would soon be laid at the premises of the existing 1200 MW thermal power plant being operated by Singareni in Jaipur.

Stating that efforts were being made to get the Tadicherla coal block-2 under the control of Singareni, the Energy Minister informed that the union government in principle had agreed to hand over Tadicherla coal block-2 to the Singareni Company.

The State government was holding talks with the Chief Minister of Odisha to resolve the issues with regard to Naini coal mine operation, he said, adding that efforts were being made to set up floating solar plants and wind power on open cast mine areas and reservoirs falling under the Singareni mine areas.