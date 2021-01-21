SCCL’s Naini coal block gets people’s nod

Nearly 500 locals from half a dozen villages near Naini block extended their full support at the environment public hearing on Wednesday in the presence of government officials

Hyderabad: People extended their full support at the environment public hearing on Wednesday in the presence of government officials for the huge ‘Naini’ coal block which is to be started by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Odisha.

SCCL chairman and managing director N Sridhar expressed happiness and extended thanks to the Odisha government officials, local public representatives and general public. He said that since almost all the permissions with regard to Odisha Naini coal block were completed and the peoples’ opinion is also positive, the SCCL is speedily moving towards coal production.

A target of 10 lakh tonnes of coal production has been decided from this mine in the financial year 2021-22 and all arrangements are being made for achieving this. Additional District Magistrate Santosh Kumar Pradhan headed the Naini coal block peoples’ opinion survey programme at Angul district, Karod Bahal in Odisha.

The opinion was sought under the supervision of Sub Collector Basudev Satpadhi and Pollution Control Board Angul Regional Officer Anup Kumar Malik. Nearly 500 locals from half a dozen villages near Naini block took part.

Speaking on the occasion, officials said the coal produced by Singareni would be helpful to meet power needs of the country and Singareni will dig coal in an environment friendly method and also take up welfare activities in nearby villages as part of their corporate social responsibility.

From a total 340 million tonnes coal reserves of the Naini coal block at a rate of 10 million tonnes per year coal would be produced for the next 38 years. Of the total six villages near the mine, only 14 houses of one village need to be relocated. As per the government restrictions, Singareni will compensate the effected houses.

