SCCL’s Srirampur Area trails in coal production in June

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 July 2024, 07:11 PM

Mancherial: Singareni Collieries Company Limited’s (SCCL) Srirampur Area trailed in production of coal in the month of June when compared to its counterparts in the district. Area general manager Sanjeeva Reddy shared the monthly performance of the unit to the media in Srirampur on Monday.

As per information provided by Reddy, Srirampur Area registered an actual output of 4.49 lakh metric tonnes of coal as against the target of 5.34 lakh metric tonnes in June, reflecting an achievement of 84 percent of production. It stood in the bottom among three Areas of the SCCL in monthly production in the district.

The coal major’s Bellampalli Area topped the three Areas by seeing 336,373 metric tonnes of coal when compared to the monthly target of 300,000 metric tonnes, suggesting an achievement of 112 percent of output. Similarly, Mandamarri Area stood in second spot by mining 275,170 metric tonnes of coal as against the target of 294,000 metric tonnes, achieving 94 percent of production.