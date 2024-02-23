Kothagudem sets new coal shipment record of 135.36 lakh tonnes

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 February 2024, 05:33 PM

Kothagudem: SCCL’s Kothagudem area recorded the highest ever coal shipment of 135.36 lakh tonnes thus surpassing the record of 135.06 lakh tonnes achieved in the previous financial year 2022-23 by 42 days.

It was the highest coal transportation record with 26.71 lakh tonnes of coal transported by road and 108.64 lakh tonnes by rail route making a total of 135.36 lakh tonnes of coal transported so far, informed Kothagudem Area General Manager M Shalem Raju.

Similarly, as many as 2,761 rakes of coal have been transported by rail route in the area as on February 21. Thus, the record of transporting 2,752 rakes of coal achieved in the financial year 2018-19 has been surpassed with 39 days remaining in the current financial year.

In this process 2,246 rakes of coal were transported from JVR coal handling plant (CHP) and rakes of coal were transported from Rudrampur CHP making a total of 2,761 rakes of coal so far setting a new record and creating a history in Kothagudem area, Raju said.

He congratulated the employees, officers and union representatives for their participation in achieving the record of coal transportation. He wanted the same spirit to continue in future in the coal production and transportation in Kothagudem area maintaining safety.

Kothagudem area would play a major role in the development of the company by achieving coal production and transportation with highest safety standards, the GM hoped.