Singareni CMD calls for production of 2 lakh tons of coal daily

The company had set a target of producing 72 million tonnes of coal during the current financial year, says Managing Director N Balram.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 09:21 PM

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited(SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram has asked officials to produce and transport 2 lakh tonnes of coal every day.

Balram, who held a review meeting with company directors and area General Managers on coal production and new projects on Tuesday, said the company had set a target of producing 72 million tonnes of coal during the current financial year and to achieve the target the workers need to produce 2 lakh tonnes of coal everyday. The CMD asked officials to strengthen the haul roads from time to time to avoid disruption to the production during the rainy season and to pump the standing rain water in the quarries. “If the production is disrupted due to rain in any shift, it should be compensated in the next shift,”he said.

Stating that the company had prepared plans to reach the target of 100 million tonnes in the next five years, he said a total of 10 mines need to be started in the next 5 years to achieve the target. Coal production would start from the Naini coal block in Odisha in another three months, he said.