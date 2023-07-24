NTPC Telangana’s first 800MW unit performs to full capacity

Karimnagar: The first ultra-supercritical unit of the 2×800 MW Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC-Ramagundam reached its full capacity performance by producing 801.6 MW on Sunday night. Chief General Manager, NTPC (Ramagundam & Telangana) Kedar Ranjan Pandu along with other staff celebrated the event by distributing sweets. It may be recalled that the first […]

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:22 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Ntpc Telangana Project 1

Karimnagar: The first ultra-supercritical unit of the 2×800 MW Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC-Ramagundam reached its full capacity performance by producing 801.6 MW on Sunday night.

Chief General Manager, NTPC (Ramagundam & Telangana) Kedar Ranjan Pandu along with other staff celebrated the event by distributing sweets.

It may be recalled that the first of the two 800 MW units of the TSTPP was synchronized to the grid on March 24. Though the unit was prepared for full production, it failed to achieve the target due to technical problems.

On July 18, the unit was resumed again and achieved the target by gradually increasing the production. At 7.40 pm, 801.6 MW was produced. A commercial operation declaration will be made after 72 hours of testing.

Established as per the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, the 5×800 MW (4,000 MW) supercritical thermal power plant is mandated to supply 85% of the energy generated there to Telangana.

The Telangana Government has made a formal request to the NTPC and Ministry of Power to allocate 100% of the power generated there to meet the increasing demand for energy in the State, but a decision is yet to be taken on it.

This plant has several environment-friendly fuel-efficient features with an improved cycle efficiency of 42 per cent, a unified control system and control room, gas insulated sub-station, installation of roof-top solar panels on all plant buildings, highly concentration slurry disposal system for water conservation and flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) for SOX reduction, officials said.