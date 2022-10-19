Schedule for constitution of GHMC Standing Committee will be issued soon

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:56 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: The schedule for the constitution of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Standing Committee will be issued soon with the present one-year term of the committee coming to an end.

The Standing Committee comprises 15 corporators headed by the Mayor and it is the apex body of GHMC which takes important policy decisions. The present committee comprised eight TRS (now BRS) corporators and seven corporators of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Any work of more than Rs 2 crore must be approved by the Standing Committee while works of less than Rs 2 crore can be approved by the GHMC Commissioner or Zonal Commissioners.

As per norms, if the fund needed for one single work ranges from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore, the proposals have to be placed before the Standing Committee for approval.

For works ranging from Rs 3 crore to Rs 6 crore, the proposals must be placed in the General Body Meeting also known as the Council Meeting and if the works exceed Rs 6 crore, they should be sent to the State government for approval through the Standing Committee.