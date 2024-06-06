School staff to go on ‘Badi Bata’ from today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 June 2024, 12:08 AM

Hyderabad: The Prof Jayashankar Badi Bata, an admission drive to increase enrollments and strengthen the government and local body schools, is set to commence on Thursday, while the schools will reopen on June 12.

Schools have been asked to identify children, who are five years of age and above via door-to-door campaign, and enroll them into Class I in the nearby primary schools. Apart from admitting eligible Anganwadi children, teachers have been asked to identify school-age and outof- school children, dropouts, never-enrolled children and long-absentees with the help of SHGs and enroll them.

Child labour are to be identified and enrolled. The School Education Department has asked the schools to hold the admission drive in coordination with village organisations besides involving SHGs, Amma Adarsha Patashala committee members, parents, old students etc.

Apart from admission promotion activity both online and offline, the government schools are instructed to hold readiness programmes to inculcate interest among children in the school and education, and also keep textbooks, notebooks, workbooks and stitched uniforms ready by June 10. Parents are to be informed about special benefits including admission in IIIT Basara, fee reimbursement at higher education institutions for their wards for studying in the government schools. A week long activities are scheduled once the admission drive ends on June 11.

Saamoohika Aksharabhyasam and Bala Sabha will be conducted for primary and high school students on June 14. Special activities in connection with Inclusive Education Day and Girl-Child Education Day are scheduled for June 15, followed by awareness on digitalisation of the classrooms on June 18 and sports day on June 19.