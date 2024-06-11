Schools in Telangana to re-open on Wednesday after refreshing summer break

Students who had a nearly 50-day summer vacation are set to welcome the fresh academic year 2024-25 with return to their classrooms and playgrounds.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 June 2024, 08:38 PM

Photos: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: After a refreshing summer break filled with leisure and meeting extended family members, it’s back to school time for students as the schools reopen on Wednesday.

While the classes are commencing on Wednesday, the buzz of the back to school began a way much earlier with students and their parents getting busy with shopping for textbooks, notebooks and stationeries.

The schools that were bereft of activity in the last two months also geared up to welcome students. Schools both the government and private ones engaged in the last minute cleaning of the classrooms, toilets and playgrounds and made them ready for students to occupy.

Several private schools have already been called by their teachers in the first week of June itself. Apart from giving them enrollment work, teachers were asked to come up with action plans – lesson plans, assessment methods, and worksheets and extra-curricular activities for the entire academic year.

As per the academic calendar released by the School Education department, the schools will have 229 working days this academic year with summer vacation scheduled from April 24, 2025 to June 11, 2025.

The timings have been revised with primary and upper primary schools to start their day at 9 am instead of earlier 9.30 am. The primary and upper primary schools will have timings from 9 am to 4 pm and 9 am to 4.15 pm respectively. In case of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the timings for primary and upper primary schools are 8.45 pm to 3.45 pm and 8.45 am to 4 pm respectively.

The high schools will usually function from 9.30 am to 4.45 pm. In case of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the timings are 8.45 am to 4 pm. However, the primary and upper primary schools working in high schools campus will have timings – 9.30 am to 4.15 pm and 9.30 am to 4.45 pm respectively.