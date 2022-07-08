SCR announces 18 weekly special trains between Secunderabad – Rameswaram

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:14 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, Railways has announced special trains between various destinations including 18 services of 07685/07686 Secunderabad – Rameswaram – Secunderabad Special Trains.

Accordingly, Train No 07685 Secunderabad – Rameswaram will be run on August 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 and also on September 6, 13, 20 and 27. Commencing journey on Tuesdays at 9.25 pm, these special trains will reach the destination on Thursdays at 3.10 am.

Train No. 07686 Rameswaram – Secunderabad will be operated on August 4, 11, 18, 25, and September 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Commencing journey on Thursdays at 11.55 pm, these special trains will arrive on Saturdays at 7.10 am.

These special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati, Katpadi, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Tiruppadiripuliyur, Chidambaram, Mayiladuturai, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Tiruchirapalli, Padukottai, Karaikkudi and Manamadurai Jn stations stations in both the directions. All these special trains will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Seating Coaches, a SCR press release added.