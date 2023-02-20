| Scr Cancels Certain Trains From February 21 To 23 Details Inside

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:56 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Due to operational reasons, the South Central Railway (SCR) had cancelled certain trains between various destinations from February 21 to 23.

The trains which were cancelled include Warangal – Kazipet, Hyderabad – Kazipet, Secunderabad – Warangal, Warangal – Hyderabad, Vijayawada – Bhadrachalam Road, Bhadrachalam Road – Vijayawada, Kazipet – Dornakal.

Similarly, other trains cancelled include Dornakal – Kazipet, Dornakal – Vijawada, Vijayawada – Dornakal, Hyderabad – Sirpur Khaghaznagar and Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Secunderabad.