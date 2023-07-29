SCR cancels, reschedules trains due to infrastructural maintenance works in Hyderabad division

SCR officials requested rail users to make note of the change in the time schedule and plan their travel accordingly

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:12 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Hyderabad: Due to infrastructural maintenance works in the Hyderabad division, the South Central Railway (SCR) has either cancelled or rescheduled certain trains between July 31 and August 6.

Accordingly, Kacheguda – Nizamabad (07596) and Nizamabad – Kacheguda (07593) trains have been cancelled. Likewise, the Kurnool city Secunderabad (17024) train running on August 1, has been rescheduled.

