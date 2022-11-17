SCR GM inaugurates Green Play Ground in Chilkalguda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:12 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Hyderabad: A Green Play Ground was inaugurated at Vidya Vihar High School premises in Chilkalguda by South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager, Arun Kumar Jain here on Thursday.

The play ground is an initiative taken by the SCR Women’s Welfare Organization towards providing the best sporting facilities to the students of Vidya Vihar High School. It consists of various sports facilities such as Tennis, Volley Ball, Running Track, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Arun Kumar appreciated the SCR Women’s Welfare Organization for being in the forefront in undertaking various welfare initiatives and said the playground will be a safe space for children to play and grow healthy.

Prizes were distributed to the children who participated and won in the various competitions held.