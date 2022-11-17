Forum for a Better Hyderabad appeals for safeguarding Secunderabad station’s main building

17 November 22

Hyderabad: Following the recent announcement by the South Central Railway (SCR) on upgradation and development of Secunderabad Railway Station into a modern station, the Forum for a Better Hyderabad has appealed for safeguarding the main heritage building of the railway station during the proposed expansion and upgradation.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, Veda Kumar Manikonda, Chairman, Forum for a Better Hyderabad, pointed out that the 150-year-old Secunderabad Railway Station built in 1974 by the Nizam of Hyderabad has got prime importance.

The Forum while requesting for safeguarding the station main building which has rich historic and heritage significance in the city, urged the SCR authorities to approach the Committee of Greater Hyderabad Heritage and Precincts, GHMC (GHHPC) formed by the State government and to contemplate measures to protect and safeguard the heritage building.

Veda Kumar in the press release also requested the Chairman, Telangana State Heritage Authority (TSHA) and Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD, to review the matter to protect the built heritage.