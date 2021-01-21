SCR Hyderabad division constructs 11 RuBs in just eight months

Hyderabad division of SCR constructed RuBs in eight months between May and December last year

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Division of South Central Railway (SCR) had constructed 11 Road under Bridges (RuBs) /Limited Height Subways (LHS) in eight months between May and December last year with an approximate expenditure of Rs 30.80 crore.

The Railways had taken a policy decision to eliminate all the level crossings to avoid unusual incidents which not only endanger the railway assets but also cause unsafe situations to road-users.

The policy emphasises on the removal of manned level crossing gates in a phased manner by providing alternative arrangements such as the construction of Limited Height Subways (LHS), Road under Bridges (RuBs) and Road over Bridges (RoBs) with the cooperation and participation of respective state governments.

According due priority to ensure safety and public convenience, the SCR undertook the task of constructing RuBs/ LHS in the place of level crossings. Officials said that RuBs/ LHS were constructed by adopting innovative methods and state-of-the-art technology.

The method adopted by the rail engineers entailed readying of pre-cast Reinforced Concrete Cement (RCC) boxes for building the LHS vents in advance, taking short blocks of regulation to train services in the section of the work, officials said.

These apart, staff had undertaken fast excavation of earth using heavy-duty machinery, placing of temporary pre-fabricated iron girders on either side of the track for insertion of RCC boxes to act as the permanent LHS at the spot, filling up the earth beside the newly-readied LHS and restoring the normalcy of train operations within a short time.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya appreciated workforce of Hyderabad division and credited the Engineering Department for the execution of the task as per the target. He also appreciated the coordination and team effort that went into it, involving the Operating, Finance, Electrical and Signal Departments too.

Ensuring safety

* To avoid accidents, Railways eliminating all level crossings

* SCR Hyderabad division completes RuBs and LHS

* Innovative and state-of-the-art technologies adopted

* Heavy duty machinery used for faster excavation of earth

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .