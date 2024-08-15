SCR introduces QR code facility to enable payments for purchasing tickets

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 August 2024, 03:49 PM

Hyderabad: To encourage cashless transactions in more ways and to increase digital payments even at general booking and reservation counters, South Central Railway has introduced an additional facility of payment of ticket fare through QR (Quick Response) code for purchasing tickets.

This will facilitate in doing away the need for carrying cash and tendering exact change apart from procuring the tickets instantly, a press release said.

Separate devices have been provided at all ticketing counters of all the stations across the zone right outside the ticket window. After all the relevant details for issuing ticket are fed into the system, before accepting the payment, QR code is displayed on these devices and the same can be scanned by the passenger through the payment Apps present in mobile phone.

After confirmation of the receipt of the amount, the ticket will be generated and issued to the passenger, the release said.

This facility of cashless transaction to the rail users which has been implemented initially at major counters of important stations will now be extended to all counters across the zone. The devices required for installation have been supplied to all the stations and the implementation has already been started across many stations which will be completed in full fledged manner within a few days.