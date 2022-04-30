| Scr Makes It To Semis Of Vnr Memorial Volleyball Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) defeated Sports Authority of Telangana (SAT) 25-14, 25-22, 25-23 in the second day league match of the 1st Vedere Narsingam Reddy Memorial Invitational Volleyball Tournament at the L B Stadium on Saturday.

In another match, VNR Spikers downed Andhra Pradesh team 26-24, 23-25, 17-25, 17-25 to make it to the semifinals.

Meanwhile, in the women’s section LVR Spikers defeated Andhra Pradesh 25-15, 25-15, 25-16. Kishore Reddy (SCR) and Prashanth (SAT) were adjudged as the best players.

Results:

Men: South Central Railway bt Sports Authority of Telangana 25-14, 25-22, 25-23, VNR Spikers bt Andhra Pradesh 25-15, 25-15, 25-16;

Women: LVR Spikers bt Andhra Pradesh 25-15, 25-15, 25-16.

