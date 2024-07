| Scr To Run Seven Special Trains For Ashadha Ekadashi

SCR to run seven special trains for Ashadha Ekadashi

The SCR said the special train services include 07515 Nagarsol – Pandharpur departing on July 16, 07516 Pandharpur – Nagarsol on July 17.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 July 2024, 06:54 PM

Hyderabad: In view of the Ashadha Ekadashi celebrations, the South Central Railway has announced seven special trains for the passengers.

The SCR in a press release said the special train services include 07515 Nagarsol – Pandharpur departing on July 16, 07516 Pandharpur – Nagarsol on July 17,

07505 Akola – Pandharpur on July 16, 07506 Pandharpur – Akola on July 17,

07501 Adilabad – Pandharpur on July 16, 07504 Pandharpur – Adilabad on July 17and 07169 Machilipatnam – Nagarsol July 15.

Nagarsol – Pandharpur – Nagarsol special trains will stop at Rotegaon, Lasur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Partur, Selu, Manwat Rd, Parbhani, Gangakher, Parli Vaijnath, Latur Rd, Latur, Usmanabad, Barsi Town and Kurduwadi stations. Akola – Pandharpur – Akola special trains will stop at Washim, Hingoli, Basmat, Purna, Parbhani, Gangakher, Parli

Vaijnath, Pangaon, Latur Road, Udgir, Bhalki, Bidar, Zahirabad, Vikarabad, Tandur, Seram, Chittapur,Wadi, Kalaburagi, Solapur and Kurudwadi stations.

Meanwhile, Adilabad – Pandharpur – Adilabad special trains will also stop at Kinwat, Bodhadi Bujrag, Sahasrakund, Himayatnagar, Bhokar, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna Jn, Parbhani, Gangakher, Parli Vaijnath, Latur Road, Latur, Usmanabad, Barti Road and Kurudwadi Jn stations in both the directions.

Machilipatnam – Nagarsol special train will stop at Gudivada, Vijayawada, Mangalagiri, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Piduguralla, Nadikude, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Secunderabad, Kamareddi, Nizamabad, Basar, Dharmabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Parbhani, Jalna and Aurangabad stations.