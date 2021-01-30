SCR observes Martyr’s Day at Rail Nilayam

By | Published: 10:09 pm

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) observed Martyr’s Day at the SCR Headquarters at Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad on Saturday.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, and other Heads of Departments paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation and observed two minutes of silence in the honour of all the valiant people who have sacrificed their lives for the freedom, welfare and progress of the country. In view of the precautions to be observed due to COVID-19, all the participants followed measures like wearing the masks and maintaining physical distance, a press release said.

