SCR official appointed as Technical Member in Railway Claims Tribunal

Senior railway official G John Prasad, the Principal Chief Commercial Manager, South Central Railway has been appointed as Technical Member in Railway Claims Tribunal at Amravati Bench

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:48 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Senior railway official G John Prasad

Hyderabad: Senior railway official G John Prasad, the Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM), South Central Railway (SCR) has been appointed as Technical Member in Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT) at Amravati Bench, according to a press release.

John Prasad been working as PCCM from June 2019 and belongs to the 1986 batch of Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS). Prior to his assignment as PCCM in SCR, the senior railway official was holding the post of Principal Chief Operations Manager, South Western Railway, Hubballi in Karnataka.

John Prasad had a varied experience in commercial, operations and claims settlements in the railway and has contributed immensely for digitalisation of unreserved ticketing system on SCR in recent times.

