Arun Kumar Jain assumes charge as GM of South Central Railway

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR), General Manager (in-charge) Arun Kumar Jain was promoted and posted as General Manager in the same place, following the orders of Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Government of India on Monday.

Arun Kumar Jain belongs to the Indian Railways Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE), 1986 batch of Indian Engineering Services.

At South Central Railway, he worked as General Manager (in-Charge), Additional General Manager, Principal Chief Signal and Telecom Engineer and Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Hyderabad Division.

During his tenure as DRM, he was instrumental in augmenting passenger facilities at several stations and the division obtained four performance efficiency shields in various spheres including safety, security and transformation. He has undergone management trainings at Singapore, Malaysia, Hyderabad, Milan and Mohali.

Arun Kumar Jain holds a bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering from Gorakhpur and a Master’s degree in Computer Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

He started his career in Indian Railways as Assistant Signal and Telecommunications Engineer and in over three decades of service, he held several important assignments on Central, North Central and South Central Railways.

During his tenure as General Manager (In-Charge), SCR the zone has achieved a significant milestone of achieving the maximum permissible speed of train services to 130 Kmph.