SCR partially cancels certain trains due to non-interlocking works

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:47 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Hyderabad: Due to the non-interlocking works at Cheruvumandhavaram station in Kazipet – Kondapalli section, the South Central Railway (SCR) has either partially cancelled or diverted certain trains.

Accordingly, trains that are partially cancelled include Secunderabad – Guntur between November 8 to 16, and Vijayawada – Bhadrachalam, Bhadrachalam – Vijayawada, Dornakal – Vijayawada, Vijayawada – Dornakal and Guntur – Secunderabad, all running from November 9 to 17.

Likewise, the Visakhapatnam – LTT Mumbai and Shalimar – Secunderabad trains which run from November 8 to 16 were diverted.

The SCR requested citizens to make note of the changes and plan their journeys to avoid inconvenience.