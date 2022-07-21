SCR introduces Advanced Hand Held Terminals in 16 trains

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced advanced Hand Held Terminals (HHTs) in 16 more trains to make onboard ticket checking in real time, transparent and digitalised.

The HHTs enable the ticket checking staff on-board to verify status of reserved passengers list of the entire train, know on the live status of vacant berths and allot the vacant berths between identified destinations to passengers in a wholly transparent manner. They also do away with the need of carrying physical charts and making manual entries.

The HHTs were initially introduced on Indian Railways in Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains and on South Central Railway, it was implemented in one train – Secunderabad – Pune – Secunderabad Shatabdi Express.

Now, in addition to the above, 16 select trains have been bought under this initiative which include three pairs of Duronto Express trains between Secunderabad – Nizamuddin, Secunderabad – Visakhpatnam and Secunderabad – Lokamanya Tilak Terminus, five pairs of superfast trains viz., Satavahana Express, Pinakini Express, Ratnachal Express, Sirpur Kagaznagar Express, Vijayawada Intercity express, a press release said.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (Incharge) said implementation of HHTs will be very much useful for travelling passengers as it brings more effective, transparent and real time working in the ticket checking system.

