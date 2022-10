SCR augmentation of trains with additional coaches for festive season

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:37 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

(Representational image). SCR has announced either permanent or temporarily augmentaiton with additional coaches to trains to provide additional facility for waiting list passengers during the festival season.

Hyderabad: To provide additional facility for waiting list passengers during the festival season, the South Central Railway (SCR) has announced either permanent or temporarily augmentaiton with additional coaches.

The trains which were temporarily augmented include Secunderabad-Darbhanga to run between November 1 to 29, Darbhanga – Secunderabad between November 11 to December 2, Secunderabad – Hisar between November 1 to 30, Hisar –Secunderabad between November 4 to December 4.

Also Read SCR introduces Advanced Hand Held Terminals in 16 trains

Similarly, other trains include Hyderabad – Hadapsar to run between November 3 to 28, Hadapsar – Hyderabad between November 4 to 29, Tirupati – Visakhapatnam between November 2 to 30, Visakhapatnam – Tirupati between November 3 to December 1.

Likewise, the Vijayawada – Lingampalli train will be augmented and run between November 1 to 30, Lingampalli – Vijayawada between November 2 to December 1, Narsapur – Dharmavaram between November 1 to 30 and Dharmavaram – Narsapur between November 2 to December 1.

The trains which were permanently augmented include Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam which will run with effect from October 28 and Visakhapatnam – Hyderabad to run from October 29.