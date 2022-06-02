| Scr Registers Best Ever Performance In May For Both Passenger Freight Segments

Published Date - 06:48 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Hyderabad: South Central Railway’s performance in the new financial year began with the zone achieving its highest-ever monthly earnings in May 2022. Revenue of Rs 423.98 crore and Rs 1,067.57 crore were registered for passenger and freight segments respectively.

The zone’s planning for the summer season by operating special trains paid rich dividends, wherein 2.65 lakh passengers were carried through 66 special trains (266 trips) in May 2022.

In addition, the zone has been continuously augmenting the trains with additional coaches, wherever there is a possibility and a demand, leading to more passengers being transported. A total of 1,14,835 passengers were carried by attaching 1,533 additional coaches in May.

Simultaneously, news streams of traffic were added to the freight basket. SCR recorded its best-ever revenue for freight with the 11.713 MTs of freight loaded which is also the second-best loading in a month since its inception.

Several new streams of traffic were started including Clinker from Nadikudi, Maize from Reddipalem and Narsaraopeta, Quartz from Sadashivapet Road, and Cement in Tank containers among others. While 6.037 MTs of coal was loaded, other major commodities include cement (3.147 MTs), fertilisers (0.719 MTs), and foodgrains (0.558 MTs) among others.

Congratulating both operating and commercial teams, Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-charge), South Central Railway, said, “the achievements are due to the unrelenting efforts and exceptional synergy displayed by our dedicated team members.”

