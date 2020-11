SCR specials to Trivandrum from November 29

Train No 07230 Secunderabad-Trivandrum Central daily special will depart Secunderabad at 12.20 pm and will arrive at Trivandrum Central at 6.50 pm on the next day

Hyderabad: To facilitate passengers proceeding to Sabarimalai for darshan, railways has decided to run festival special trains between Secunderabad – Trivandrum Central from November 29 to January 18.

Accordingly, Train No 07230 Secunderabad-Trivandrum Central daily special will depart Secunderabad at 12.20 pm and will arrive at Trivandrum Central at 6.50 pm on the next day. In the return direction, special train will depart Trivandrum Central at 7 am and will arrive at Secunderabad at 12.20 pm on the next day.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Cherlapalli, Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Tenali, Nidubrolu, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Singarayakonda, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Morappur, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Ottapalam, Shoranur, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayankulam, Karunagapalli, Kollam Jn and Varkala stations in both the directions.

