SCR to operate 30 special trains to Medaram jatara

Special trains are being operated from different places to Warangal station, which is the nearest railway station to reach the holy place

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) will be operating 30 special train services to meet the pilgrim rush for Samakka- Saralamma biennial tribal fair to be held between February 21 and 24 at Medaram.

The SCR will be operating special trains on all these days to meet the transportation needs of the pilgrim passengers. Special trains are being operated from different places to Warangal station, which is the nearest railway station to reach the holy place.

According to SCR authorities, all these special trains will be operated as Jan Sadharan Special trains having completely unreserved coaches. The trains will start their operation with effect from February 21.

In addition, unlike previous occasions wherein special trains were operated from only two locations, this year, the Jan Sadharan special trains will be operated from five locations i.e., Secunderabad, Adilabad, Khammam, Nizamabad and Sirpur-Kaghaznagar. These trains will also stop at all major stations enroute benefitting several pilgrim passengers along the route to avail the transport services.

Out of 30 Jan Sadharan special trains, 10 trains will operate between Secunderabad-Warangal-Secunderabad; eight services each between Sirpur Kaghaznagar-Warangal-Sirpur Kaghaznagar and Nizamabad – Warangal – Nizamabad and two services each between Adilabad – Warangal – Adilabad and Khammam – Warangal – Khammam.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said these special trains are being operated from various places for the benefit of rail passengers. He said these trains will provide one of the safest, fastest and economical modes of transportation for the pilgrim passengers to reach Medaram Jatara and back.

All these special trains will have Second Class Seating Coaches, SCR said.