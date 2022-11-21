Secunderabad station yard to be free from flooding

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:43 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad division of South Central Railway (SCR) has undertaken major works to address the problem of water logging in Secunderabad station yard. As part of this exercise, for the first time in SCR, micro tunnelling method has been employed through Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) to push the pipes in the station yard.

The SCR Secunderabad division team deployed TBM to create micro-tunnelling and a 1.8 diameter RCC pipes were pushed for a barrel length of 75 meters towards Vikarabad end of the station yard. The activity involved pipes pushing 14 crossing lines and several points and crossings, a press release from SCR said.

Also Read SCR takes up upgradation of Secunderabad Railway Station

A drive pit was made wherein TBM was launched from one end by pumping water in the form of high intensity jets all along the circumference of the TBM. “Simultaneously, earth in the form of wet slurry was pumped out as TBM proceeded ahead. Utmost care was taken during the pushing to ensure smooth operation of the work, avoiding any slippages. Whenever rock was encountered during this work, longer blocks were taken specifically for the lines involved to clear the rock ahead of TBM manually,” officials said.

The entire work was executed by the divisional engineering team in coordination with all associated branches. The major work was executed without any disruption to train services. As a result of this work, the station yard will be free from flooding or water logging during rains.

SCR, General Manager, Arun Kumar Jain appreciated the officials and staff concerned for executing such an important work in a major yard like Secunderabad Station, without hampering train services.