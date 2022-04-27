SCR to run 16 special trains to clear extra rush this summer

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:35 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush during summer season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run 16 special trains between various destinations.

Accordingly, Train No. 07193 Secunderabad-Kakinada Town will depart at 11.55 pm on April 30, May 7, 14, 21 and 28, and arrive at 10.10 am the next day. Train No. 07194 Kakinada Town-Secunderabad will depart at 8.45 pm on May 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, and arrive at 8 am the next day.

Similarly, Train 07082 HS Nanded-Visakhapatnam will depart at 4.35 pm on April 29, May 6 and 13, and arrive at 9.50 am the next day. Train No.07083 Visakhapatnam-HS Nanded will depart at 6.20 pm on May 1, 8 and 15, and arrive at 3.10 pm the next day.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .