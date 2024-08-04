Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga train commences journey from Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The 22nd Bharat Gaurav Train covering important tourist places in the southern states, commenced the journey with one of the rail yatris, a 77 year-old Bal Reddy flagging it off at Secunderabad Railway station in the presence of P. Rajkumar, Group General Manager, IRCTC, on Sunday.

The nine-day tour of ‘Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga’ provides a great opportunity for rail passengers/pilgrims from the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to visit important sites such as Tiruvannamalai, Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Trichy and Thanjavur.

The SCR in a press release announced the upcoming IRCTC tour programmes in two packages. The Sapta (07) Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra covering Mahakaleshwar and Omkareswar in Ujjain, Nageswar in Dwarka, Somnath, Bhimashakar in Pune, Triambakeswar in Nasik and Grishneswar in Aurangabad, will be from August 17 to 28.

The second package ‘Ayodhya-Kashi: Punya Kshetra Yatra’ covering Lord Jagannath temple and Konark Sun temple in Puri, Vishnupad temple in Gaya, Kashi Viswanath temple and corridor, Kashi Vishalakshi and Annapurna Devi temples along with evening Ganga Aarti in Varanasi, Ram Janma Bhoomi, Hanumangarhi and Aarti at Sarayu river in Ayodhya and Triveni Sagnam in Prayagraj will be from September 1 to 10.

Those interested can visit IRCTC website http://www.irctctourism.com for more details and online booking.