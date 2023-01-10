SCR to run special trains for Sankranti festival

To clear extra rush for festive season, the Railways will run the additional special trains between various destinations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:31 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Hyderabad: For rail passengers travelling to their hometowns, pilgrimage and other places during Sankranti festive season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run additional special trains between various destinations.

Accordingly, the Secunderabad – Kakinada Town (07571) train will run on January 12, Kakinada Town – Tirupati (07573) train on January 13 and Tirupati – Kakinada Town (07574) train on January 14.

These special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tenali, Bapatla, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations, in both directions.