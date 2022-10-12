| Scr To Run Two Special Trains Between Secunderabad And Tirupati

SCR to run two special trains between Secunderabad and Tirupati

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:11 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush of passengers during the festive season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run two special trains between Secunderabad and Tirupati.

The special trains include, Secunderabad – Tirupati (07485) on October 14 and Tirupati – Secunderabad (07486) on October 15. These special trains will stop enroute at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Guntur, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in both directions and will consist First AC cum Second AC, AC II tier, AC III tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Sitting coaches.

Also Read South Central Railway to run special trains to clear festive rush