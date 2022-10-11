South Central Railway to run special trains to clear festive rush

(Representational image)

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush during the festive season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various destinations.

The special trains include Secunderabad-Tirupati on October 12, Tirupati-Secunderabad on October 13, Hyderabad-Gorakhpur on October 14, and Gorakhpur -Hyderabad on October 16. Likewise, special trains will also run between Bengaluru-Jodhpur on October 12 and Bengaluru Cantt-Visakhapatnam on October 15.

The special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper and General Second Class coaches.