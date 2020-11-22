Scribe held in Khammam for stalking woman 

By | Published: 8:19 pm

Khammam: A Khammam-based scribe was arrested and sent to judicial custody here on Sunday for allegedly harassing a married woman. An FIR was booked against the accused, Aithagani Janardhan, on Saturday in Khammam two town police station following a complaint lodged by the victim under Section 354D (stalking) and Section 509 of IPC (intending to insult the modesty of a woman) along with Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2008 (sending offensive messages through a computer or any other communication device).

The accused was said to have sent abusive messages over the phone to a woman of Mamillagudem in Khammam, informed the police.