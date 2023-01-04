Search and seizure raid conducted for toys at RGIA

The BIS-Hyderabad in a press release said toys with spurious license number and BIS Standard Mark were seized and action was being initiated under the BIS Act, 2016.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:14 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Hyderabad: Bureau of Indian Standards, Hyderabad branch, conducted a search and seizure operation at an outlet which was selling toys that had spurious BIS Standard Mark at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad.

The BIS-Hyderabad in a press release said toys with spurious license number and BIS Standard Mark were seized and action was being initiated under the BIS Act, 2016. Any person who contravenes the provision of section 17 is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend up to two years or with a fine which is not less than Rs 2 lakh for the first contravention, and not less than Rs 5 lakh for the second and subsequent contraventions.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry had made BIS Certification(ISI Mark) for toys mandatory with effect from January 1, 2021, and designated the BIS as the enforcing authority.

Toys that do not meet the requirements of Indian Standards pose a serious threat to the health and safety of infants and children and any such information can be brought to the notice of BIS Hyderabad office Plot No 1, Sy. No. 367/1, Industrial Development Park, Moula Ali or Ph. 9154843232/9154843233 or email: hybo@bis.gov.in, web: www.bis.gov.in, or through mobile app ‘BIS CARE’.

The public is requested to be aware of the details of the BIS license which can be verified at ‘www.manakonline.in‘ or by using the BIS Care app and advised to verify the genuineness of the BIS License before purchasing products with BIS Standard Mark.