Sebi introduces code of conduct for mutual fund managers

AMCs have been allowed to become self-clearing members to clear and settle trades in the debt segment on behalf of its mutual fund schemes

By | Published: 8:08 pm

New Delhi: Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a code of conduct for fund managers and dealers of AMCs in order to make them more accountable. In addition, asset management companies (AMCs) have been allowed to become self-clearing members to clear and settle trades in the debt segment on behalf of its mutual fund schemes.

The move comes after Sebi board approved a proposal in this regard in September. In a notification dated October 29, Sebi said that chief executive officer (CEO) of the AMC will be responsible to ensure that the code of conduct is followed by fund managers and dealers.

It, further, said any breach of the code of conduct will be brought to the attention of the board of directors of the AMC and trustees. Currently, mutual fund norms require AMCs and trustees to follow a code of conduct. Also, the CEO is entrusted with several responsibilities.

The fund managers and dealers will abide by the code of conduct and submit a quarterly self-certification to the trustees that they have complied with the code of conduct or list exceptions, if any. Fund managers will have an appropriate and adequate basis for investment decision and will be responsible for investment in the funds managed by them.

Further, fund managers will record in writing, the decision of buying or selling securities together with the detailed justifications for such decisions and not indulge in any act which results in artificial window dressing of the net asset value (NAV). Sebi said dealers will have to ensure that orders are executed on the best available terms, taking into account the relevant market at the time for transactions of the kind and size concerned to achieve the objectives of the scheme and in the best interest of all the unit holders.

Fund managers and dealers will have to ensure that investments are made in the interest of the unit holders; and will act fairly and deal with market participants in a consistent and transparent manner. Also, they will have to identify existing or potential conflicts of interest as per their institutions policies and address the same and disclose all interests in securities as required by statutory requirements.

Further, they are not allowed to carry out any transaction on behalf of a fund with any counter party who is an associate of the sponsor/AMC/fund manager/dealer/CEO “unless such transaction is carried out on arm’s length basis on terms and at a price consistent with best execution standards and at a commission rate no higher than customary institutional rates.”