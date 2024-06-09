Secunderabad Club hosts “Chromatic Conversation”

Organized by Artiste Culture, this distinguished event fearured over 30 artists from across the nation, presenting more than 60 exquisite artworks.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 June 2024, 04:23 PM

Hyderabad: Secunderabad Club on Sunday hosted a confluence of creativity and color with the National Art Show, “Chromatic Conversation.”

Among the featured artists, Hyderabad-based Krishnendu Halder captivated attendees with seven of his watercolor paintings. Halder’s works depict various locales across India, from the ghats of Varanasi and the streets of Hyderabad.

His realistic portrayals of mechanics at work and the bustling streets are noted for their depth and emotive power, making them standout highlights of the exhibition. “I’m happy that my paintings are projected here.

It’s a very renowned club. The show offers a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts and collectors to appreciate the diverse styles and perspectives of contemporary Indian artists,” expressed Halder.

An award-winning photography professional, Halder is not only recognized as an accomplished painter but was also a leading news photographer in the city.

“Art can be created with any tool and any medium, but it should speak for itself and needs no explanation,” he elaborated. Halder also mentioned that he would keep his followers updated about his upcoming exhibitions through his social media platforms.