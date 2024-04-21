RPF seizes illegal liquor, tobacco products at Secunderabad railway station

The crackdown and continuous raids by RPF at Secunderabad railway station on tobacco and liquor is a part of operation Satark initiative.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 12:55 PM

Hyderabad: In the run up to the general elections, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad Division has seized Illegal liquor and tobacco products worth Rs 48.26 lakh in 4 incidents at Secunderabad railway station. The crackdown and continuous raids by RPF at Secunderabad railway station on tobacco and liquor is a part of operation Satark initiative.

As a part of these raids, on Saturday, a joint team comprising Inspector/RPF/ Secunderabad, IRP/SC, Divisional, CPDS/Secunderabad, meticulously carried out checks in compliance with the election code of conduct. During this operation, one individual was apprehended for carrying multiple liquor bottles.

The RPF team successfully recovered 15 Liters of liquor in 20 bottles of different brands from 2 luggage bags, valued at Rs. 48,000, which were clandestinely hid by the perpetrator posing like a normal luggage amidst other clothes and items, a press release said.

The accused, along with the confiscated property, has been handed over to Excise PS/Secunderabad for further legal action.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner RPF Secunderabad, Debashmita C Banerjee said “As the nation gears up for elections, Operation Satrak reinforces a zero-tolerance stance towards illegal activities, particularly within the railway network. RPF urges the public to actively cooperate and report any suspicious activities through the Railway Helpline number 139”.

Further RPF over Secunderabad division has been continuously vigilant over smuggling of Contraband goods over Railways and have seized 27.7 Cr worth illegal goods last year in 2023 which is a 206 percent increase in seizures and our special task force will continue the raids.