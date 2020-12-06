Secunderabad: Road works commenced in SCB ward no 1

By | Published: 9:13 pm

Hyderabad: The foundation for road works worth Rs 19 lakh was laid at Bapuji Nagar in Ward No 1 under Secunderabad Cantonment Board by Labour Welfare Minister Ch Malla Reddy in the presence of local MLA G Sayyanna here on Sunday. TRS Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency incharge, Marri Rajashekhar Reddy was also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the Minister paid floral tributes to DR BR Ambedkar on the death anniversary of the chief architect of Indian Constitution and recalled the yeomen services of the freedom fighter to the nation.

The Minister said with the cooperation and support of the Telangana government many development works were taken up under Ward No 1 of SCB and many more were lined up, said a press release.

