| Tirupati Railway Police Take Two Suspects Into Custody For Pelting Stones On Vande Bharat Express

Tirupati: Railway police take two suspects into custody for pelting stones on Vande Bharat express

The window panes of the train were damaged and no passengers were injured. The complaint was filed at Renigunta police station and two suspects were taken into custody.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:34 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Tirupati: The railway police arrested two suspects for pelting stones on Vande Bharat Express near Gudur in Tirupati district Andhra Pradesh. The railway protection force CI Sandeep said the unidentified people pelted stones on the Vande Bharat Express which was heading to Tirupati from Secunderabad after it crossed Gudur railway station on Thursday.

The window panes of the train were damaged and no passengers were injured.

The complaint was filed at Renigunta police station and two suspects were taken into custody. Earlier in the months of January and April similar stone-pelting incidents were reported at Visakhapatnam.