Good response to Vande Bharat Express from Khammam commuters: SCR

The patronage of the train which stops in Khammam besides intermediate stations, Warangal, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry has been very good

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:58 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Khammam: The Indian Railways’ prestigious train Vande Bharat Express which was introduced between Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam on January 15 has received huge response from commuters from Khammam, according to the South Central Railway.

The patronage of the train which stops in Khammam besides intermediate stations, Warangal, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry has been very good and progressing in a very optimistic way, an SCR release said.

During the last one month period, as many as 1,182 passengers have travelled from Khammam to Warangal and Secunderabad. Another 2,768 passengers have travelled towards Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam.

On the other hand, 1,274 passengers have travelled to Khammam from Visakhapatnam while another 1,806 passengers have travelled from Secunderabad to Khammam.

As per the figures, on an average 95 persons have boarded Vande Bharat Express daily from Khammam railway station, while another 106 passengers have deboarded the train daily at Khammam station.

Rail passengers from Khammam have also shown keen interest to travel by this semi-high speed train and feedback received from the passengers has been highly satisfactory, the statement noted.