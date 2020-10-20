Secunderabad TRS leaders welcome CM’s fund allocation

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Senior TRS party leaders, party workers and members of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) on Monday thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for allocating a package of Rs. 550 crore to the people residing in flood-affected areas of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The Secunderabad Cantonment MLA, G Sayanna, board members of Secunderabad Cantonment and several other party workers from various parts of SCB and Medchal-Malkajgiri on Monday, in a meeting with TRS Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy at his residence said that the generous allocation of funds will go a long way in providing immediate relief to families who have suffered in the flooding.

“There are nearly four wards in Secunderabad Cantonment and several colonies, which were inundated in the flood waters. The Chief Minister’s decision to provide Rs. one lakh each for completely collapsed houses and Rs. 50,000 each for partially damaged houses will go a long way in providing relief to families in SCB. We thank the Chief Minister for generosity,” Marri Rajashekhar Reddy said. Several board members of the Cantonment including Jakkula Maheshwar Reddy, Keshavreddy, Anitha Prabhakar, Nalini Kiran, Pandu Yadav and others were present.

