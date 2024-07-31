| Secunderabad Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express Train To Have Stoppage At Samalkot From Aug 3

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 July 2024, 07:10 PM

File photo of Secunderabad-Vizag Vande Bharat Express

Hyderabad: The experimental stoppage of Vande Bharat Express train at Samalkot railway station has been further extended for a period of six months, South Central Railway (SCR) said in a press release on Wednesday.

Accordingly, the Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad (20833) and Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam (20834) services will have stoppage at Samalkot with effect from August 3, the release said.

The SCR officials requested rail users to make note of the change in schedule and plan their travel accordingly.