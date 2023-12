| Security Breach In Lok Sabha Today Is Lok Sabha Security Breachrelated To 2001 Parliament Attack

Security Breach In Lok Sabha Today | Is Lok Sabha Security BreachRelated to 2001 Parliament Attack?

Panic ensued in the Lok Sabha as two individuals stormed the Lower House with gas-emitting objects during a session.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:53 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Today, on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, panic ensued in the Lok Sabha as two individuals stormed the Lower House with gas-emitting objects during a session.