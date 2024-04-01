Seerat shares adorable birthday wishes for rumoured beau Aman Preet Singh

Seerat took to her social media and shared some unseen pictures with Aman Preet from the wedding of his sister Rakul Preet with Jacky Bhagnani.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 April 2024, 07:21 PM

Hyderabad: Seerat Kapoor, who is known for her captivating personality and for her sizzling appearances, has delighted her fans and followers once again as she took to her Instagram to share some heartfelt and goofy pictures wishing her rumoured beau, Aman Preet Singh, on his birthday.

Seerat took to her social media and shared some unseen pictures with Aman Preet from the wedding of his sister Rakul Preet with Jacky Bhagnani. The duo are surely looking adorable together.

Sharing the pictures she wrote, “Feeling a little extra grateful for your presence in my life today. Alright, fine every day! .. Here’s to you and all the joy you bring a favorite companion. Happy Birthday to my partner in crime, my badmash Mr @aman01offl ♥(sic)”

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5N2XS2Momb/?img_index=1

Seeing these adorable pictures, even sister Rakul couldn’t resist showering love on the couple to which she wrote, “Awwwww cuties ❤(sic)”

Despite the lack of official confirmation regarding their relationship status, their adorable pictures together speak volumes about the bond, love and happiness they share, making them one of the most endearing couples in the industry.

It’s already known that Seerat attended Aman Preet’s sister Rakul Preet and Jacky Bhagnani’s wedding as a bridesmaid.

While the duo has kept their relationship under wraps, their charming chemistry and playful camaraderie have sparked speculations among fans. The images shared by Seerat depict the couple sharing candid moments filled with laughter and joy, showcasing a cute side of their relationship.